Oktoberfest is back at the Beer Garden

Read More
Happy Wednesdays are back!
03-09-2025 18:10 HKT
Natalia D kicks off Music Festival at the Valley
30-05-2025 15:51 HKT
Happy French Wednesday to bid adieu
27-05-2025 22:00 HKT
French flair on show at Happy Valley
07-05-2025 18:42 HKT
Say sayonara to Japan Nights
15-04-2025 00:00 HKT
Experience Japan at Happy Valley
14-04-2025 00:00 HKT
Pop divas join forces for Champions Day show
11-04-2025 00:00 HKT
They've got The Beat - and more
04-04-2025 00:00 HKT
WATERBOMB 2025 Hong Kong festival abruptly postponed
02-10-2025 03:33 HKT