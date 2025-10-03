logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
RACECOURSE ENTERTAINMENT

Oktoberfest is back at the Beer Garden

RACECOURSE ENTERTAINMENT
7 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
The Beer Garden will be pumping in October (HKJC)
The Beer Garden will be pumping in October (HKJC)

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Read More
More than 25,000 fans packed into Happy Valley for the 2024/25 Season Finale (HKJC)
Happy Wednesdays are back!
RACECOURSE ENTERTAINMENT
03-09-2025 18:10 HKT
HK's 2025/26 Racing Season returns on Sep 7 with over HK$880,000 in prizes for Opening Day
RACECOURSE ENTERTAINMENT
21-08-2025 20:18 HKT
Natalia D kicks off Music Festival at the Valley
RACECOURSE ENTERTAINMENT
30-05-2025 15:51 HKT
Happy French Wednesday to bid adieu
RACECOURSE ENTERTAINMENT
27-05-2025 22:00 HKT
French flair on show at Happy Valley
RACECOURSE ENTERTAINMENT
07-05-2025 18:42 HKT
Say sayonara to Japan Nights
RACECOURSE ENTERTAINMENT
15-04-2025 00:00 HKT
Experience Japan at Happy Valley
RACECOURSE ENTERTAINMENT
14-04-2025 00:00 HKT
Pop divas join forces for Champions Day show
RACECOURSE ENTERTAINMENT
11-04-2025 00:00 HKT
Energetic performances with fun and games during Japan Nights
RACECOURSE ENTERTAINMENT
10-04-2025 00:00 HKT
They've got The Beat - and more
RACECOURSE ENTERTAINMENT
04-04-2025 00:00 HKT
(file photo)
Filipino domestic helper found dead in suspected suicide in Tai Hang
HONG KONG NEWS
14 hours ago
Gigi Lai rents out Mid-Levels luxury flat at record price, earning nearly $1m annually
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
30-09-2025 19:46 HKT
WATERBOMB 2025 Hong Kong festival abruptly postponed
HONG KONG NEWS
02-10-2025 03:33 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.