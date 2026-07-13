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PROPERTY

SHKP’s Garden Regency announces sales arrangement Tuesday with possible release of new price list

PROPERTY
41 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

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Sun Hung Kai Properties' (0016) Garden Regency in Yuen Long will release its sales arrangement on Tuesday, the developer said, commencing the first round of sales this Saturday. 
The developer is mulling the release of a new price list on Tuesday, with room for price increases; as the project is expected to launch special units and 3-bedroom units via tender. 
A bulk buying session is expected. 
Designated buyers will enjoy a 1 percent discount on units purchased in the project, and the first five eligible buyers will receive gift vouchers for shopping malls under the group.

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