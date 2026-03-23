La Mirabelle I's first price list oversubscribed 10 times

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La Mirabelle I to release first price list next week
19-03-2026 15:15 HKT
La Mirabelle I to sell 254 units by tender on Friday
18-03-2026 16:42 HKT
Anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O nets 2 mainland men
17-03-2026 05:13 HKT
La Mirabelle I to release sales arrangement in the near term
10-03-2026 16:45 HKT
La Mirabelle I to open showflat of three-bedroom units soon
09-03-2026 19:04 HKT
Hong Kong's primary property market sold 25 units on Saturday
08-03-2026 14:46 HKT
Off-duty officer charged with assaulting wife in Tseung Kwan O
06-03-2026 05:01 HKT
La Mirabelle to offer three- and four-bedroom units via tender
04-03-2026 15:15 HKT
Man found dead in Tseung Kwan O flat
23-02-2026 01:18 HKT