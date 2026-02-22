logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Hong Kong's primary property market sold 22 units on Saturday

PROPERTY
22-02-2026 16:29 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Central Residence By The Park
Central Residence By The Park
Hong Kong property

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Quinly Wan, middle.
KT Marina records 87 flats sold this year
PROPERTY
22-02-2026 18:28 HKT
Buildings stand in Hong Kong, China February 24, 2025. REUTERS
Above-$100-million luxury property transactions reach 33 deals in this year's first quarter
PROPERTY
22-02-2026 17:58 HKT
Central Residence By The Park
Hong Kong's primary property market sees 17 transactions in CNY holiday
PROPERTY
19-02-2026 15:54 HKT
Estate agents numbers inch down in February
PROPERTY
41 mins ago
Hong Kong students (File Photo)
CR Longdation buys Kwai Chung hotel at $953 m, transforming it into student accommodation
PROPERTY
01-03-2026 15:42 HKT
People walk past a residential property development by Agile Property in Zhongshan, China, June 27, 2018. REUTERS
China's new home prices fall at fastest pace in over 3 years in February, survey shows
PROPERTY
01-03-2026 14:51 HKT
Bernadette Linn.
Govt to sell nine sites offering 6,650 units next year, with three from Hung Shui Kiu
PROPERTY
27-02-2026 20:12 HKT
In One Above.
In One Above records one deal by tender for $18.5 m
PROPERTY
27-02-2026 18:11 HKT
Chester.
Henderson's Chester to release sales brochure as early as next week
PROPERTY
27-02-2026 12:57 HKT
From left: Wheelock Properties' chairman Stewart Leung-Chi-kin and vice chairman and managing director Ricky Wong Kwong-yiu
Phase 6A of Deep Water South releases sales brochure with 463 units
PROPERTY
26-02-2026 17:56 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.