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NEWS

Diagonal crossing near Shek Mun MTR station in operation

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A diagonal crossing near Shek Mun MTR station, at the junction of On Ming Street and On Muk Street in Sha Tin, opened on Tuesday to shorten walking distance and save time for pedestrians as part of the Transport Strategy Blueprint.

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​The Transport Department said that the diagonal crossing, located near Shek Mun Station and Shek Mun Shopping Centre, benefits residents' daily commute. 

​Additional dropped curbs have been added to help the elderly, wheelchair users and people using handcarts cross, reducing the risk of tripping over, the department spokesman said.  

​Traffic bollards have also been installed to remind motorists to drive past the junction with care. Pedestrians should continue to heed traffic signals to cross the road safely. 

​Trials of diagonal crossings at two junctions, namely Sha Kok Street/Yat Tai Street in Sha Tin and Carnarvon Road/Granville Road in Tsim Sha Tsui were launched in 2024 with smooth and positive results. 

​As the Transport Strategy Blueprint announced in February 2026, the application of diagonal crossings will be extended to 15 additional suitable junctions, which will be commissioned in batches from the second half of 2026. 

Upon completion, the walking distance and time for diagonal crossings are expected to be reduced by about 30 percent on average compared with right-angle crossings.

Transport Strategy Blueprintdiagonal crossing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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