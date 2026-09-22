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John Lee calls for global partnership to boost HK's logistics hub development

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Tuesday welcomed friendly cooperation with global partners as the government aims to build the city into a premier logistics hub under its latest development blueprint.

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Lee emphasized that no logistics hub can succeed on its own, noting that the government is driving the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to become one of the world's most vibrant regions through continuous partnership expansion.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) International Convention, Lee highlighted that the government recently unveiled Hong Kong's first five-year development blueprint for the logistics sector.

The plan focuses on constructing four key corridors: an international cold-chain logistics corridor, a transit corridor, a green energy corridor, and a digital logistics corridor.

Lee described Hong Kong as a premier international logistics hub located at the heart of Asia and serving as the southern gateway to mainland China.

As a global crossroads, Hong Kong is uniquely positioned to build and support these global corridors, he added.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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