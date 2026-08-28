logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

As Jackson Hole conference kicks off, three Fed officials issue inflation warnings

FINANCE
13 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Federal Reserve officials shared on Thursday their ongoing concerns about the US inflation landscape, as central bankers gathered in Jackson Hole, Wyoming for the Kansas City Fed's closely watched annual economic symposium.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Inflation is "still stubborn and it's still sticky and we've got to continue to find ways to break through" and get it back to 2 percent, Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid said on CNBC on the sidelines of the conference.

He noted that the US central bank's current policy rate, which was left in the 3.50 percent-3.75 percent range at the July 28-29 meeting, did not appear to be restrictive. "I don't know what we're restricting currently with the rate policy that we're at today," Schmid said.

Schmid, who had recently been in favor of raising rates to help bring inflation back down to the Fed's 2 percent target, seemed to suggest that he would still favor such a path, given his belief that monetary policy is not working to counter current price pressures.

But even so, when asked about the outlook for a rate hike at the Fed's September 15-16 policy meeting, he said, "I think we need a little bit more information. What I'm trying to figure out is the demand side of what's driving both growth and inflation."

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, also speaking on CNBC, was similarly anxious about inflation and reiterated her ongoing willingness to act to bring price pressures back in line.

"I don't want to prejudge anything," Hammack said, "but I believe now is the time to act."

Hammack, one of three Fed officials who dissented at last month's meeting in favor of a rate hike, said inflation has been above target for more than five years and monetary policy is not doing anything at the moment to restrain the economy in order to lower price pressures.

The Cleveland Fed chief said she is hearing more and more from contacts worried about inflation and she fears the longer this trend continues, the greater the risk to the central bank's credibility. Information from local contacts suggests "we're starting to get some of that inflationary mindset" embedding itself in the economy. "I don't think we're there yet, but that's what I want to make sure we avoid," Hammack said.

In a later interview on the Fox Business Network, Hammack said she believes the job market is in balance and that the US central bank appears unlikely to achieve its price pressure target even by next year. "My forecast is that inflation is going to end this year around 3 percent and I think we're not going to make significant progress next year. I think we'll get to maybe mid-twos at best," Hammack said on the network's "Big Money Show" program.

'WATCH THE DATA'

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said his biggest fear in the short run continues to be that inflation is not under control.

"Everybody should be on edge," Goolsbee said on the Rapid Response podcast. "We hear a lot about affordability and we better be mindful because if inflation starts going up again, it's very hard to get rid of it."

Goolsbee noted that rises in energy costs tied to the war in Iran and the constant oscillation in the Trump administration's tariffs are also a concern, as they're hitting households at a time of unacceptably high inflation. He said there is a danger the public could shift toward a view that above-target price pressures are not going away.

The Chicago Fed chief, however, noted that the recent three-month inflation trend "doesn't look terrible." Asked about his outlook for interest rates, Goolsbee said the Fed's policy rate could be lowered over time if there was evidence inflation was heading back to the 2 percent level.

"If you're a very interest-rate-sensitive industry, I would tell you, watch the data" and "don't get so hyped up about what the market says" about the monetary policy outlook, he told the podcast.

Speaking to Reuters in Jackson Hole, Boston Fed President Susan Collins deemed the most recent inflation data "mixed" and noted "my modal scenario does continue to ​have that gradual disinflation" in a monetary policy setting she sees as slightly restrictive.

FOCUS TURNS TO WARSH'S SPEECH

The regional Fed bank chiefs spoke a day after the government reported that the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, the central bank's main inflation gauge, stood at 3.7 percent in the 12 months through July, matching the level seen in June but down from the 4.1 percent year-over-year increase in May.

Economists' reaction to the data was mixed, with some saying the sturdy reading argued for a rate hike next month, while others said it kept tightening in play at some point this year. Futures markets lean against an increase at the next meeting, but put strong odds of it happening by the end of 2026.

Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh is slated to speak on Friday at the Jackson Hole event. Many hope he will share clues about the policy outlook, but those expectations are tempered by the fact that the new US central bank chief is opposed to providing firm forward guidance about rates, and has even refrained, amid mounting controversy, from explaining how he reaches monetary policy decisions.

A number of Fed officials have said in recent weeks that rate hikes are needed to lower inflation, or at least signaled openness to that path.

In his podcast remarks, Goolsbee also noted that a series of political attacks on the Fed, a hallmark of President Donald Trump's relationship with the central bank, "puts me on edge." In nations where political authorities interfere with monetary policy choices, "inflation comes roaring back," he said.

Reuters


 

FedinflationrateinterestUSrate

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Chipotle restaurant advertises it is hiring in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., August 28, 2023. REUTERS
US jobless claims dip in latest week; goods trade deficit widens in July
FINANCE
12 hours ago
Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo
US weighs a new round of tariffs on semiconductors, Politico reports
WORLD
15 hours ago
Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate arrive before U.S. President Donald Trump to attend UFC 327 at Kaseya Center, Miami, U.S., April 11, 2026. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS
Tate brothers to press for release from US jail during extradition fight
WORLD
16 hours ago
Japanese national flag hoisted atop of the Bank of Japan headquarters building is seen between traffic signals in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
BOJ deputy chief calls for timely rate hike, focus on inflation risk
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration created in Shanghai on January 17 , 2011. REUTERS
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas raises 3.5 billion yuan in dim sum bond sale
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Alibaba's Qwen launches Qwen3.8-Flash AI model with lower training costs
INNOVATION
23 hours ago
Workers build vehicles on the production line at Nio's car assembly plant in Hefei, China, April 25, 2025. REUTERS
China's industrial profit growth cools as AI-linked sectors outpace
FINANCE
27-08-2026 10:28 HKT
Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, looks on during the US Senate Judiciary Committee hearing "Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis" in Washington, DC, on January 31, 2024.
Meta settlement puts social media industry on notice: 'There will be more'
WORLD
27-08-2026 09:28 HKT
Photo by EVA PLEVIER / ANP / AFP Judge Tomoko Akane arrives prior to the announcement of the International Criminal Court (ICC) verdict that sentenced Malian Jihadist police chief Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud to 10 years in jail
ICC head Akane says 'won't give up' despite US sanctions
WORLD
26-08-2026 21:18 HKT
People shop for groceries at a store in New York City, U.S., July 15, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo
US inflation remains sticky in July; 2nd-quarter GDP unrevised at 1.5 percent
FINANCE
26-08-2026 21:11 HKT
(File photo)
Insurance giant AIA suspends employee and shuts comments after viral shopping mall brawl
NEWS
15 hours ago
logo
(Video) Girl slapped at Kwun Tong’s apm mall, two women arrested
NEWS
26-08-2026 19:39 HKT
(Online photo)
Kwun Tong mall playground squabbles land three women in custody
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.