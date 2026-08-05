logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

OCBC lifts Hong Kong GDP forecast to 3.8pc

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Tommy Xie Dongming, Selena Ling, and Cindy Keung Ching presented OCBC's views on the economic landscape.
Tommy Xie Dongming, Selena Ling, and Cindy Keung Ching presented OCBC's views on the economic landscape.

Oversea‑Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) raised the full-year gross domestic product growth forecast of Hong Kong by 0.4 to 3.8 percent, said by Cindy Keung Ching, economist of OCBC Hong Kong.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Keung noted that this came as the drag from net exports narrowed in the second quarter, expecting the US to keep rates unchanged and oil prices to stabilise, with Hong Kong's inflationary rates remaining at 1.9 percent.

For the local property market, home prices may appreciate at a slower pace of 8.5 percent, and home price growth has been revised up to 4.5 percent from 3.5 percent.  

Keung said joint US‑Japan action signaled authorities' reluctance to rapid depreciation and the aim of curbing speculative sentiment. The yen has stalled after rebounding from above 160 to around 155. She added that reversing yen weakness would require policy normalization from the Bank of Japan.

"Benefiting from its strategic position between mainland China and international markets, Hong Kong is evolving into a regional hub for Al-related trade and logistics," Keung said. 

Tommy Xie Dongming, head of Asia Macro Research of OCBC, added that China's integrated‑circuit imports surged 72.3 percent year-on-year, underscoring strong upstream semiconductor demand for AI.

At the same time, AI adoption is broadening faster than scaling, highlighting the execution gap.

Selena Ling, chief economist & global head of OCBC Group Research, indicated that Asian economic growth in the first half of 2026 held up well despite headwinds from the Iran War or super El Niño in the Southeast Asia.

Ling pointed out that the US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreement brought a temporary ceasefire, while geopolitical risks and supply disruptions remain, such as the restriction of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz since February.

Yu Yan Pui
 

OCBCGDP

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
UBS lifts Hong Kong full-year GDP growth forecast to 4.5pc
FINANCE
03-08-2026 17:44 HKT
Paul Chan delivered a speech at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 8 as six high-tech industrial firms debuted.
Hong Kong lifts 2026 GDP forecast, offshore CGB Futures debut August 3
FINANCE
02-08-2026 16:52 HKT
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
Hong Kong GDP Q2 2026 estimates to grow 4.3 percent, lower than market expectations
FINANCE
31-07-2026 17:22 HKT
People shop at a Costco store in the Staten Island borough of New York City, U.S., January 16, 2026. Brendan McDermid
US economic growth slows in second quarter, but domestic demand robust
FINANCE
30-07-2026 20:53 HKT
An OCBC Bank signage is pictured at their office in Singapore July 11, 2023. REUTERS
OCBC seeks to accelerate wealth client onboarding with agentic AI
FINANCE
29-07-2026 21:53 HKT
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
South Korea's Q2 GDP beats estimates on chip export boom
FINANCE
23-07-2026 10:35 HKT
A heavily-damaged bridge which was hit by a US strike is pictured along the road connecting Roudan and Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on July 18, 2026. The United States hit Iran on July 17, with Tehran accusing US forces of striking civilians sites and drawing Iranian threats of reprisals on regional infrastructure. A battle over the strategic Strait of Hormuz has rekindled the war in the Middle East and the foes have traded fire for six days running. (Photo by Amir Hossein KHORGOOEI / ISNA / AFP) /
Escalating Middle East war could slash global growth to 1.3pc in 2026, World Bank chief economist says
FINANCE
22-07-2026 21:38 HKT
From left: Ding Shuang, Tommy Wu
Standard Chartered: HK GDP to hit 4.3pc in 2026, fueled by AI supercycle and mainland stimulus
FINANCE
20-07-2026 15:19 HKT
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS
China's Q2 economic growth cools to 3-1/2-year low as imbalances worsen
FINANCE
15-07-2026 14:18 HKT
Li Daokui. Reuters
China’s key economic issue not K-shaped economy, C bank advisor says, urging more debts
FINANCE
15-07-2026 11:05 HKT
Four former CHANEL staff jailed for 4 to 7 years for stealing over 700 luxury items set for destruction
NEWS
03-08-2026 15:06 HKT
Reported death of ENHYPEN fan sparks debate over cyberbullying and toxic fandom
SOCIAL BUZZ
4 hours ago
File Photo
Total ban on foreign domestic helper loans urged as debt spirals amid new regulations
NEWS
04-08-2026 15:47 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.