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NEWS

42-year-old man found dead at Kwai Chung Container Terminals

NEWS
52 mins ago
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A 42-year-old man was found unconscious at a cargo storage platform inside Kwai Chung Container Terminal 1 on Monday morning (Jun 15) and was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Police received a report at 8.52am after the man was discovered lying motionless in the storage area.

Paramedics arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. Preliminary investigations suggested he had been dead for some time.

The cause of death has yet to be determined, and police are investigating the incident.

Kwai Chung Container Terminals

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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