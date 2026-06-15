Cardboard granny alleges South Asian man vandalized belongings over cash demand

A 73-year-old woman who makes a living collecting cardboard has alleged that a man vandalized her belongings after she refused to hand over money in To Kwa Wan.

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The incident happened at around 8pm on Saturday (Jun 13) beneath a flyover near the junction of Lok Shan Road and Kowloon City Road, where the woman has been staying.

According to the woman, a South Asian man confronted her over money, leaving her stacks of cardboard and other belongings scattered across the area.

Police received a report at 8.01pm and attended the scene, but no suspect was found. The case was classified as a complaint of nuisance and is under investigation.

The woman told Sing Tao Headline on Monday (Jun 15), a sister publication of The Standard, that she had been living under the flyover for years after her husband died of a heart attack in 2019. She survives by collecting recyclable materials, earning several dozen Hong Kong dollars a day and occasionally more than HK$100.

She alleged that the South Asian man had borrowed money from her on several occasions and initially repaid the debts, but later began demanding cash outright. After she refused, he allegedly vandalized her belongings before fleeing the scene.

No arrests have been made.