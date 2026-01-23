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NEWS

White House app auto-fills 'Greatest President Ever' in messages to Trump, sparking backlash

NEWS
6 mins ago
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A feature in the official White House mobile app automatically populates the phrase "Greatest President Ever" when users open the messaging function to send texts to President Donald Trump, according to screenshots shared by independent journalist Aaron Parnas.

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The app, launched in March and reportedly mandated on all government-issued phones last week, shows the pre-written message directed to the short code "45470." The feature appears to be available across the federal workforce, from janitors to senior officials.

Social media users criticised the auto-text as excessive political branding. One user wrote: "Just another example of Trump patting himself on the back because no one else will." Another questioned: "Is it normal to need this kind of constant validation and not be able to take any criticism at all?"

Some users speculated the app could function as spyware. A former government IT expert told Government Executive that any app installed on government devices could create backdoor access to government networks. Cybersecurity experts earlier identified vulnerabilities including the sharing of users' IP addresses and time zones with outside services.

White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said the app provides "front row access" to the president and offers live streams, breaking news alerts and policy initiatives. When asked about the mandate, she said government devices "typically include pre-installed apps that provide value."

White House app Donald Trump auto-text

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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