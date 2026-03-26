(Video) Fan climbs over railing at airport to catch glimpse of K-pop stars, officers prevent fall

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital after climbing over a railing at Hong Kong International Airport on Wednesday evening in an apparent attempt to get a better view of K-pop girl group BABYMONSTER, police said.

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Online footage shows the man, wearing a blue shirt and backpack, standing about two meters high on a fire escape railing. Two plainclothes officers grabbed hold of him to prevent him from falling, as security staff assisted.

The man appeared agitated in the video, struggling and at one point banging his head against one of the officers.

Police received a report around 6.30pm that a person had climbed over a railing near the passenger terminal and was standing dangerously about two meters above ground. After investigation, the case was classified as "person found with mental abnormality." The man was taken to North Lantau Hospital for examination. No arrests were made.