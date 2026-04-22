logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

A gamble that paid off: Gen Z entrepreneur rides Pokémon card boom

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Marco Lam

logo
logo
logo

In a small shop now based in Causeway Bay, a childhood pastime has become a full-time business for a young entrepreneur who left behind a stable banking career to pursue an unlikely path in Pokémon trading cards.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

For Molly, a woman in her 20s, the decision to step into the fast-growing — and often unpredictable — world of collectible cards began with curiosity and evolved into conviction. Today, her store has recorded peak revenues in the seven-figure range, a result she describes simply: “I made the right bet.”

An accidental entry into a new world

Molly’s introduction to the Pokémon card market came by chance. At the time, she was working a typical office job in banking, with little knowledge of the trading card scene.

“I didn’t even know Pokémon had cards,” she said.

That changed when she met her current business partner, who was already running a card shop in Mong Kok. Through helping out and observing the daily business, she was gradually drawn into the culture of collecting and trading.

At first, her connection to Pokémon was limited to childhood memories of the animated series. But handling physical cards — and watching others open packs — opened up a new dimension.

“I slowly realized this was interesting. You could play with it, and you could also make money,” she said.

The thrill of the unknown

What ultimately drew her in was the experience of opening card packs — a process she likens to unboxing a blind box.

“That moment gives you a real rush,” she said.

At the time, prices were relatively accessible, with a full box costing just a few hundred Hong Kong dollars, allowing her to buy in bulk and explore the market more freely. As her interest deepened, she began collecting specific characters and gradually developed the idea of turning the hobby into a business.

Early struggles and skepticism

Two years ago, Molly made the decision to leave her banking job and open a shop with her partner in Wan Chai. The timing, however, proved challenging, as the city was emerging from the pandemic and outbound travel resumed, dampening local demand.

“The beginning was very tough… there were days when revenue was only a few hundred dollars,” she said.

Support from those around her was also limited.

“My family really didn’t support me… they thought I was just buying pieces of paper,” she said.

Despite the doubts, she remained committed, navigating a market she describes as volatile and constantly shifting, with price swings comparable to the stock market.

Learning to survive in a volatile market

Over time, Molly developed her own approach to managing the business and its risks. The shop not only sells cards but also acquires them, sometimes uncovering unexpected value.

She recalled one instance when a collection purchased for HK$10,000 was later valued in the hundreds of thousands after grading, with a single top-grade card now worth HK$800,000.

Such opportunities have become rarer as market information becomes more transparent, but Molly continues to adapt. Her strategy centers on what she calls “using cards to sustain cards” — buying, holding and selling based on market cycles.

“I still buy cards myself. When prices go up, I sell. When the market cools, I buy back what I like,” she said.

From doubt to acceptance

As the business gained traction, so too did the perception of those around her. The shop has since relocated to Causeway Bay, and while revenues have grown, Molly remains cautious about equating turnover with profit due to high inventory costs.

Perhaps more telling is the shift in her family’s attitude.

“My brother used to laugh at me… now he’s playing too, and even more than me,” she said.

Looking back, she sees her decision as a turning point.

“I think I made the right bet,” she said.

A sustainable passion

Despite the ups and downs of the market, Molly is confident that interest in Pokémon cards will endure. For her, the key lies not in speculation but in genuine interest.

Her advice to newcomers is straightforward: “Only spend what you can afford. Start with cards you like… enjoying the process is the most important.”

What began as a leap into the unknown has since become both a livelihood and a personal pursuit — one shaped as much by risk as by passion, and grounded in a belief that even in a volatile market, enjoyment can be sustained.
 

PokemonTGCtrading cardGen Z

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Nazir Khawaja, left, and Yusuf Mohideen are known as Brainrot.
Gen Z on the streets to turn banter into something deeper
ARTS & CULTURE
02-04-2026 10:00 HKT
Former Prime Minister of Nepal and Chairman of Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist- Leninist) K.P Sharma Oli, who was forced to resign after the deadly youth-led protests against corruption early September last year, waves ahead of voting during the general election in Bhaktapur, Nepal, March 5, 2026. REUTERS/Sabrina Dangol
Panel wants prosecution of ousted Nepal PM over violence in Gen Z protests
WORLD
26-03-2026 16:01 HKT
Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI / AFP People take photographs with Mount Fuji at Lake Yamanakako in Yamanakako, Yamanashi prefecture on December 5, 2025.
'Perfect Japan' posts spark Gen Z social media backlash
WORLD
24-03-2026 14:35 HKT
Tiger Circle x Katie Lo: Unlocking HK's local culture
SOCIAL BUZZ
10-03-2026 17:31 HKT
FILE - A mobile screen is reflected on a fan's sunglasses as she plays "Pokemon Go" in Hong Kong, on July 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
30 years after Pokemon's release, fans are still trying to collect them all
WORLD
27-02-2026 15:09 HKT
Pokemon event at controversial shrine to Japanese war dead canceled after China protests
CHINA
01-02-2026 13:37 HKT
Police officers in riot gear stand guard outside the Parliament during a curfew following a protest against corruption and government’s decision to block several social media platforms, in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File Photo
Live ammunition used against Nepal anti-graft protesters, forensics show
WORLD
26-09-2025 19:59 HKT
Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki addresses as President Ram Chandra Paudel applauds while attending the Constitution Day at the Army Pavilion in Tundikhel, Kathmandu, Nepal, September 19, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer
Nepal's interim PM Karki vows to fix 'failures' that led to deadly Gen Z protests
WORLD
19-09-2025 19:30 HKT
The drop signifies heightened lender caution amid elevated unemployment, according to TransUnion. Photo by REUTERS
Credit card issuances fall 17.9pc in first quarter
FINANCE
09-09-2025 17:11 HKT
Online traffic overload hits Cinema Day ticket sales
NEWS
18 mins ago
Louis Koo calls awards outcome ‘a small matter’ after Back to the Past shut out at the Hong Kong Film Awards
ENTERTAINMENT
20-04-2026 20:13 HKT
Sources: @Ng Jia Lam via facebook
Family 'didn't expect checks on Sunday' caught fare-dodging on Tuen Mun light rail
NEWS
20-04-2026 16:05 HKT
Father to surrender daughter to police after her $20m livestream spending spree bankrupts family business
CHINA
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.