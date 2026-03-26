HK holds 'dual advantages' for national women's development blueprint, says head of Women's Commission

Hong Kong possesses unique "dual advantages" and "dual roles" in the national strategy for women's development, said Eliza Chan Ching-ha, chairperson of the Women's Commission, ahead of the Family and Women Development Summit 2026.

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The second edition of the Summit will take place on March 31 and aims to promote the spirit of last year's Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women in Beijing, which, Chan said, has provided fundamental guidance for the high-quality development of the women's cause in Hong Kong.

The summit will bring together stakeholders from across society to explore ways to advance family and women's development in Hong Kong.

Chan explained that the city has a sound and mature legal system aligned with international practices, world-class professional services, and a diverse and inclusive cultural environment, serving as an important bridge between the international community and the country, as well as a key node in the integrated development of the Greater Bay Area.

"In Hong Kong, the proportion of women in managerial positions is not low, with nearly 40 percent," Chan said, highlighting that 99 percent of Hong Kong-listed companies have at least one female director.

Meanwhile, Chan stated that the Women's Commission actively advises the government on women's development and assists in formulating long-term goals and strategies to ensure women can fully utilize their talents.

The Commission also promotes gender mainstreaming to ensure women's needs are considered in various policies.

It has also assisted in the approval of applications for the “Women Empowerment Fund”. To date, a total of around HK$66 million has been allocated to provide skills training for many women.

The Home and Youth Affairs Bureau and the Commission also launched the “She Inspires” Mentorship Program, which helps local female university students to be matched with women leader mentors.

Furthermore, Chan shared insights from her personal journey as a woman deeply involved in the legal industry and public affairs.

She reiterated the importance for women to build support networks, including family, friends, and colleagues, and to embrace lifelong learning with an open attitude toward new knowledge.

"Having a growth mindset empowers women to adapt to changes and find strength in different roles," she said.