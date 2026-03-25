China’s controversial education influencer dies suddenly at 41

Zhang Xuefeng, a prominent Chinese education influencer known for his exam coaching content and controversial remarks, died at 41 from sudden cardiac arrest.

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His company announced on Monday (Mar 24) that Zhang passed away at 3.50 pm in Suzhou despite emergency treatment efforts.

According to mainland media reports, Zhang fell ill after going for a run earlier that day and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. He had previously been hospitalized for similar issues.

Zhang, whose real name was Zhang Zibiao, rose to fame in 2016 after a viral video explaining China’s top universities in seven minutes. He later founded an education consultancy focusing on university admissions and postgraduate exam preparation, amassing tens of millions of followers across social media platforms and counting more than 8 million on Weibo and over 26 million on Douyin, with his total following estimated to exceed 60 million.

Known for his outspoken views, Zhang frequently sparked debate over education and career choices. He once said that “choice is more important than effort,” advising students from ordinary families to prioritize job stability. He also strongly recommended fields such as computer science and medicine, while discouraging studies in journalism and less widely spoken languages.

State media criticized his remarks, saying all academic fields have value and cautioning against career advice based on limited knowledge.

Last year, Zhang sparked controversy by saying he would personally donate at least 50 million yuan and contribute 100 million yuan through his company if China attacked Taiwan. Clips went viral online, and his accounts were subsequently restricted. In December, his Douyin account was banned for using obscene language during live streams.

Zhang’s company said operations will continue as normal and that the interests of staff and students are being safeguarded.