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NEWS

Morning Recap - March 26, 2026

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

76-year-old driver dies after being trapped between two container trucks in Tin Shui Wai

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A 76-year-old man died on Tuesday night after being trapped between the door of a container truck and the trailer of another vehicle at a container depot in Tin Shui Wai.

Govt urges patience at Wang Fuk Court fire hearing, reviewing criminalisation of bid-rigging

The government has called for public patience as the Independent Committee in relation to the fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po held its third hearing on Tuesday, reiterating its full cooperation with the investigation while revealing a review of criminalising bid-rigging.

File Photo
File Photo

Vietnamese tourist collapses on open-top bus in Tsim Sha Tsui, rushed to hospital

A 57-year-old Vietnamese woman collapsed while on an open-top bus tour of Hong Kong on Tuesday evening and was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

(Video) Electric bicycle bursts into flames in Tsim Sha Tsui, no injuries

An electric bicycle caught fire in Tsim Sha Tsui on Tuesday night, sending flames and thick smoke into the air, but no one was injured.

World/China News

Trump cites progress with Iran, US reported to propose plan to end war 

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the U.S. was making progress in its efforts to negotiate an end to war with Iran, including winning an important concession from Tehran, while media outlets reported Washington had sent a 15-point settlement proposal.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Trump says Iran made a major energy-related gift to the US

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran had made a major energy-related concession to the United States, describing it as a positive development, although he did not give details.

US expected to send thousands more soldiers to Middle East, sources say

The Pentagon is expected to send thousands of soldiers from the U.S. Army's elite 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, adding to a massive U.S. military buildup even as President Donald Trump talks about a possible deal with Tehran to end the war.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Pakistan willing to host peace talks to end US-Israeli war on Iran

Pakistan's prime minister said on Tuesday he was willing to host talks between the U.S. and Iran on ending the war in the Gulf, a day after President Donald Trump postponed threats to bomb Iranian power plants, saying there had been "productive" talks.

Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and US president Donald Trump. File photo/Reuters
Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and US president Donald Trump. File photo/Reuters

Trump approved Iran operation after Netanyahu argued for joint killing of Khamenei, sources say

Less than 48 hours before the U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran began, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone to President Donald Trump about the reasons for launching the kind of complex, far-off war the American leader once had campaigned against.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Market

Wall Street indexes fall on worries about Middle East war, interest rates

Wall Street indexes fell in Tuesday's volatile session as investors swayed between fears of rising oil prices and hopes for a resolution to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran as U.S. President Trump claimed there were talks even as reports suggested that more American troops were headed to the Middle East.

Editorial

What else did Takaichi actually gain from her trip to the US besides the Pearl Harbor joke?

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's visit to the United States was highlighted by President Donald Trump's joke about Pearl Harbor, which sparked backlash in international media over its "disrespectful" and "insensitive" nature.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
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(Video) Electric bicycle bursts into flames in Tsim Sha Tsui, no injuries
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(File Photo)
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