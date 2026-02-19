logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

4 injured in three-vehicle 'chain' crash in Mong Kok, car overturns

NEWS
19-02-2026 02:52 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Mong Kok traffic accident car overturned

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
2 trucks collide at Western District junction, one injured
NEWS
27-02-2026 02:28 HKT
Photo: HKPF
Anti-crime operation in Mong Kok nets 3 men, nearly 800 checked
NEWS
27-02-2026 01:49 HKT
Photo: FB
Taxi, car collide on Connaught Road West flyover, 5 injured
NEWS
24-02-2026 01:08 HKT
Tesla crashes into railings in Stanley, driver unhurt
NEWS
23-02-2026 01:15 HKT
Photo: FB
6 injured in three-vehicle crash on Tseung Kwan O Road
NEWS
19-02-2026 00:21 HKT
2 injured in Tolo Highway crash, lanes closed
NEWS
18-02-2026 00:16 HKT
Car flips on Texaco Road flyover in Tai Wo Hau, driver injured
NEWS
16-02-2026 00:57 HKT
Man arrested in Mong Kok anti-crime sweep for failing to produce ID
NEWS
13-02-2026 00:08 HKT
Mercedes driver dies after crashing into seven-seater in Cheung Sha Wan
NEWS
12-02-2026 23:58 HKT
Car slams into shadow vehicle on San Tin Highway, no injuries
NEWS
11-02-2026 01:12 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.