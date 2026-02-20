logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

Hang Seng Index's loss narrows at noon on first trading day after CNY

MARKET
47 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong Gold Exchange joins hands with Alibaba unit to develop clearing platform
MARKET
2 hours ago
Hang Seng Index plunges nearly 300 points on first trading day after CNY
MARKET
2 hours ago
Photo: FB
6 injured in three-vehicle crash on Tseung Kwan O Road
HONG KONG NEWS
19-02-2026 00:21 HKT
Photo: AP
Board of Peace members have pledged more than $5 billion for Gaza, Trump says
WORLD NEWS
16-02-2026 05:07 HKT
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China top court says drivers responsible despite autonomous technology
CHINA NEWS
14-02-2026 14:25 HKT
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, and NDP interim leader Don Davies visit a makeshift memorial, three days after one of the worst mass shootings in recent Canadian history, in the town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, on Feb 13, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier)
Carney tells Tumbler Ridge residents that Canadians 'will always be with you' following mass shooting
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 10:27 HKT
Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration picture taken June 14, 2022. REUTERS
China January new loans jump but miss forecasts as weak demand persists
MARKET
13-02-2026 22:51 HKT
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St muted as markets assess softer-than-expected inflation data
MARKET
13-02-2026 22:38 HKT
CATL, CMOC, Laopu Gold to be added to Hang Seng Index, compiler says
MARKET
13-02-2026 21:52 HKT
Hang Seng Index plunges over 460 points on Friday
MARKET
13-02-2026 17:08 HKT
Identical numbers on two computer-generated Mark Six tickets show up ahead of record $200m Snowball draw
HONG KONG NEWS
16 hours ago
(File photo)
British man charged with damaging 10 self-service kiosks at Hong Kong Airport on Lunar New Year’s Eve
HONG KONG NEWS
18-02-2026 21:05 HKT
Central footbridge closes after 19 years, makes way for new development
HONG KONG NEWS
19-02-2026 03:33 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.