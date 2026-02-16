logo
Gold drops over 1pc as thin trading, profit‑taking weigh

MARKET
23 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Gold coins are pictured at the local shop of goldsmith Axel Harbaum-Neuhaus in Bonn, Germany, October 21, 2025, as gold prices rise and many trade in their golden possessions. REUTERS
Fuga Bluemarine crude oil tanker lies at anchor near the terminal Kozmino in Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia, December 4, 2022. REUTERS
China's Russian oil imports to hit new record in February as India cuts back
MARKET
16 hours ago
Silver bars are pictured in a display area at the plant of refiner and bar manufacturer Argor-Heraeus in Mendrisio, Switzerland, July 13, 2022. REUTERS
China Silver to raise HK$464 mln in discounted share placement
MARKET
21 hours ago
SING TAO
Kerry Properties unit wins Hong Kong Shau Kei Wan site for HK$1.38 bln
MARKET
23 hours ago
A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 21, 2025. REUTERS
ByteDance pledges to prevent unauthorised IP use on AI video tool after Disney threat
MARKET
16-02-2026 14:44 HKT
HKEX. Singtao
Hong Kong shares end Lunar Year higher in thin trade, log strongest gain in eight years
MARKET
16-02-2026 12:41 HKT
City skyline and harbour are seen at sunrise from a bus window in Tokyo, Japan July 24, 2021. REUTERS
Japan's economy limps back to scant growth in Q4, raises test for Takaichi
MARKET
16-02-2026 11:14 HKT
HKEX. Singtao
Hong Kong shares dip ahead of Chinese New Year as holiday caution
MARKET
16-02-2026 09:42 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a bilateral meeting with President of Congo Republic Denis Sassou Nguesso (not pictured) in The Great Hall of the People on September 04, 2025 in Beijing, China. Lintao Zhang/Pool via REUTERS
China's Xi calls for stronger domestic demand, innovation
MARKET
15-02-2026 16:44 HKT
Bessent says Senate Banking Committee agreed to proceed with hearings for Fed nominee Warsh
MARKET
13-02-2026 23:06 HKT
FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of the Venetian Macao, part of Sands China Ltd's development in Macau, China, June 1, 2016. REUTERS
Sands China 2025 profit slides, but payout doubled, new chair named
MARKET
13-02-2026 22:53 HKT
Andy Lau (left) and Carol Chu (right)
Social media post sheds light on Andy Lau’s private life and wife’s warmth
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
15-02-2026 22:40 HKT
Orphaned monkey finds comfort in stuffed toy after mother's rejection
WORLD NEWS
16-02-2026 01:47 HKT
The DJI logo is displayed on the opening day of the Innovation For All (IFA), a technology and industry trade fair, in Berlin, Germany September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
China's DJI vice president detained on suspicion of bribery
TECH & STARTUP
15-02-2026 17:21 HKT
