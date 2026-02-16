Hong Kong shares end Lunar Year higher in thin trade, log strongest gain in eight years

Read More
Japan's economy limps back to scant growth in Q4, raises test for Takaichi
16-02-2026 11:14 HKT
Hong Kong shares dip ahead of Chinese New Year as holiday caution
16-02-2026 09:42 HKT
China's Xi calls for stronger domestic demand, innovation
15-02-2026 16:44 HKT
Sands China 2025 profit slides, but payout doubled, new chair named
13-02-2026 22:53 HKT
Orphaned monkey finds comfort in stuffed toy after mother's rejection
16-02-2026 01:47 HKT
China's DJI vice president detained on suspicion of bribery
15-02-2026 17:21 HKT