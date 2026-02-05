logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

Meituan to acquire Dingdong Fresh unit for US$717 million

MARKET
10 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
REUTERS/Aly Song
REUTERS/Aly Song
MeituanDingdong3690e-commerce

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
AP Photo/Kin Cheung
Tencent exits JD.com and Meituan stakes, focuses investment on AI
TECH & STARTUP
27-01-2026 16:19 HKT
A Meituan delivery worker picks up a food order at a shopping mall in Beijing, China October 17, 2024. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Food-delivery firms' shares jump as China seeks to rein in price war
MARKET
12-01-2026 15:44 HKT
Visitors stand near a Meituan booth at the 2022 World Robot Conference in Beijing. Photo by REUTERS
Meituan suspends e-commerce business “Tuan Hao Huo”
MARKET
15-12-2025 15:29 HKT
Visitors stand near a Meituan booth at the 2022 World Robot Conference in Beijing. Photo by REUTERS
Meituan swings to a net loss of 16 b yuan in Q3
MARKET
28-11-2025 17:25 HKT
Visitors stand near a Meituan booth at the 2022 World Robot Conference in Beijing. Photo by REUTERS
Meituan plans inaugural dim sum bond to raise up to 10 billion yuan, Bloomberg says
TECH & STARTUP
24-10-2025 13:12 HKT
The company has not commented on Ma’s involvement or in what capacity he may have returned. Photo by REUTERS
Jack Ma sightings hint at bid to 'Make Alibaba Great Again'
TECH & STARTUP
16-09-2025 16:43 HKT
The Hang Seng Index lost 0.8 percent, closing at 24,998 points on Thursday. SING TAO
Tech stocks weigh Hong Kong market down
MARKET
28-08-2025 16:56 HKT
Visitors stand near a Meituan booth at the 2022 World Robot Conference in Beijing. Photo by REUTERS
Delivery war sinks Meituan's second-quarter profit 89pc
MARKET
27-08-2025 18:12 HKT
The company declared an interim dividend of 20.4 HK cents per share, up 23.6 percent from a year ago.
361 Degrees' e-commerce, kids' segment deliver 857m yuan net profit
MARKET
12-08-2025 15:49 HKT
The HSI and other key indices slid but finish July strong. SING TAO
HK stocks fall but end month with up to 3pc gains
MARKET
31-07-2025 17:00 HKT
Two-time Best Actress Nancy Wu bids farewell after more than 20 years at TVB
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
04-02-2026 19:42 HKT
Founder of China Evergrande Group, Hui Ka-yan
Hong Kong court orders Evergrande founder Hui Ka-yan to pay costs by Feb 20 or lose right to defend in $46.8b lawsuit
HONG KONG NEWS
03-02-2026 19:47 HKT
SHKP executive Maureen Fung suspended due to corruption
MARKET
03-02-2026 15:01 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.