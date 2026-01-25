logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

Global sentiment toward China, Hong Kong turns more positive at Davos, Paul Chan says

MARKET
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Paul Chan
Paul Chan

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Ayesha Macpherson Lau
Hong Kong MPF authority suspends eKYC registration on eMPF
MARKET
23 mins ago
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
US stocks open lower as Intel weighs
MARKET
23-01-2026 22:43 HKT
Workers are seen in silhouetted near a liquified natural gas (LNG) storage tank at PetroChina's receiving terminal at Rudong port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China September 4, 2018. Picture taken September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.//File Photo
China to offer LNG futures as soon as next month, sources say
MARKET
23-01-2026 22:19 HKT
Jewellery is kept on display at a branch of Pandora in central Copenhagen, Denmark, August 13, 2025. REUTERS
Silver rally puts jewelry maker Pandora business model at risk, Deutsche Bank says
MARKET
23-01-2026 21:50 HKT
China Merchants Bank logo is seen in this illustration taken December 2, 2025. REUTERS
China Merchants Bank's 2025 profit up 1.2 percent, bad debt ratio inches down
MARKET
23-01-2026 18:10 HKT
Hang Seng Bank
HSBC's plan to privatize Hang Seng Bank approved by court
MARKET
23-01-2026 17:18 HKT
Hang Seng Index rises on Friday, Pop Mart up nearly 7 percent
MARKET
23-01-2026 16:46 HKT
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
China considers tightening standards for mainland firms seeking Hong Kong listing, Bloomberg says
MARKET
23-01-2026 15:35 HKT
Hang Seng Index rises at noon on Friday
MARKET
23-01-2026 12:26 HKT
BOJ keeps rates steady, raises growth and inflation forecasts
MARKET
23-01-2026 12:08 HKT
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham purchases 7,000 sq ft mansion for $81.4mn
OVERSEAS PROPERTIES
21-01-2026 15:46 HKT
Carina Hong
24-Year-old math prodigy Carina Hong recruits legendary mathematician Ken Ono to AI startup
CHINA NEWS
19-01-2026 18:54 HKT
PolyU professor said to have received expensive gifts from student
HONG KONG NEWS
23-01-2026 19:44 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.