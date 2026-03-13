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FINANCE

Volkswagen reclaims top spot in China car sales, BYD falls to fourth as EV subsidies fade

FINANCE
29 mins ago
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Employees work on an electric vehicle (EV) production line at a Volkswagen Anhui factory in Hefei, Anhui province, China September 25, 2024. China Daily via REUTERS
Employees work on an electric vehicle (EV) production line at a Volkswagen Anhui factory in Hefei, Anhui province, China September 25, 2024. China Daily via REUTERS
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