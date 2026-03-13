Volkswagen reclaims top spot in China car sales, BYD falls to fourth as EV subsidies fade

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BYD eyes entering Formula 1 to boost brand appeal: Bloomberg
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BYD February vehicle sales fall at steepest pace since pandemic
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L'Oreal sales undershoot in Asia, beat forecasts in North America
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China's January smartphone sales down 23pc Y/Y, says Counterpoint
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Seeking Mexico foothold, China's BYD and Geely bid to buy car plant
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China issues auto industry guidelines to curb price wars
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US retail sales unexpectedly flat in December
10-02-2026 21:54 HKT
$1m Rolex stolen from gym locker in Kwun Tong
12-03-2026 20:10 HKT