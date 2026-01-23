US stocks open lower as Intel weighs

Read More
Hang Seng Index rises at noon on Friday
10 hours ago
Wall St opens higher on tariff relief
22-01-2026 22:43 HKT
Hang Seng Index edges up on Thursday, Pop Mart jumps 6 percent
22-01-2026 16:47 HKT
Hang Seng Index muted at noon on Thursday
22-01-2026 12:19 HKT
Hang Seng Index inches up in early trading on Thursday
22-01-2026 10:16 HKT
Wall Street opens higher after rout, Trump speech in focus
21-01-2026 22:42 HKT
Hang Seng Index rebounds in the afternoon on Wednesday
21-01-2026 17:00 HKT
Fencer Edgar Cheung spends $1.87m on parking space at St Martin
21-01-2026 06:17 HKT