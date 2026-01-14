logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

HSI exceeds 27,000 points by noon

MARKET
47 mins ago

by

Helen Zhong

logo
logo
logo
HKEX
HKEX
HSIHong KongHang Seng Index

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
HSI up 0.46pc at opening
MARKET
2 hours ago
HK shares hit a new two-month high
MARKET
19 hours ago
Ivana Wong.
Singer Ivana Wong bought a home in Aria for $17.6 m
MARKET
20 hours ago
HK stocks pare early gains by midday
MARKET
13-01-2026 12:08 HKT
Chinese fresh product chain Qdama International files for HK IPO
MARKET
13-01-2026 11:26 HKT
Hong Kong stocks open 350 points higher
MARKET
13-01-2026 10:22 HKT
Parent company of Yuen Kee Dumpling files for HK IPO
MARKET
12-01-2026 22:50 HKT
Hong Kong shares close higher, led by tech gains
MARKET
12-01-2026 16:21 HKT
Hong Kong shares climb at midday
MARKET
12-01-2026 12:13 HKT
Michał Kołodziejski, Consul General of Poland in Hong Kong.
Exclusive: Poland eyes Asia through Hong Kong gateway
HONG KONG NEWS
12-01-2026 04:00 HKT
21-year-old boss gives staff gold, cash rewards at company dinner
CHINA NEWS
12-01-2026 07:49 HKT
(File Photo)
Hong Kong braces for 13-degree chill next Wed as intense monsoon approaches 
HONG KONG NEWS
12-01-2026 20:09 HKT
David Webb. Reuters
Hong Kong activist investor David Webb dies at 60
MARKET
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.