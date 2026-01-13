logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

Hong Kong stocks open 350 points higher

MARKET
24 mins ago

by

Helen Zhong

logo
logo
logo
HSIHong KongHang Seng Index

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Parent company of Yuen Kee Dumpling files for HK IPO
MARKET
11 hours ago
Hong Kong shares close higher, led by tech gains
MARKET
18 hours ago
Hong Kong shares climb at midday
MARKET
22 hours ago
Michał Kołodziejski, Consul General of Poland in Hong Kong.
Exclusive: Poland eyes Asia through Hong Kong getaway
HONG KONG NEWS
12-01-2026 04:00 HKT
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
Montage Technology plans up to US$1 billion Hong Kong share sale in January, sources say
MARKET
08-01-2026 23:11 HKT
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
HK's economic growth foresees a slowdown to 3.1 pc, HKU study shows
MARKET
08-01-2026 19:28 HKT
Hong Kong stocks fall on Thursday, HSBC dips before Hang Seng Bank's privatization results
MARKET
08-01-2026 16:37 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls at noon on Thursday
MARKET
08-01-2026 12:32 HKT
Hang Seng Index slumps in early trading
MARKET
08-01-2026 10:11 HKT
Phase 6 of the Southside development in Wong Chuk Hang.
Wheelock Properties to launch five new projects of 1,000 flats in 2026
MARKET
07-01-2026 17:55 HKT
Former Miss Hong Kong 2009 Sandy Lau appointed key anti-crime and charity roles
HONG KONG NEWS
10-01-2026 20:25 HKT
(File Photo)
Hong Kong braces for 13-degree chill next Wed as intense monsoon approaches 
HONG KONG NEWS
14 hours ago
21-year-old boss gives staff gold, cash rewards at company dinner
CHINA NEWS
12-01-2026 07:49 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.