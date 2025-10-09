S&P 500, Nasdaq end higher as tech strength outweighs Fed concerns

Read More
Wall Street indexes notch record high closes, investors bet rate cut
10-09-2025 05:48 HKT
Nasdaq notches record high close; traders focus on rate cuts
09-09-2025 04:53 HKT
Dow notches record high as Wall Street cheers Powell's speech
23-08-2025 10:25 HKT
S&P 500, Nasdaq end at record highs after US-Vietnam trade deal
03-07-2025 09:39 HKT
Nvidia hits fresh record while global stocks are mixed
26-06-2025 09:07 HKT
Oil prices drop, stocks climb as Iran-Israel war fears ease
17-06-2025 09:01 HKT
US stocks retreat as Treasury bond yields climb
29-05-2025 09:11 HKT
Stocks climb as US-EU trade tensions ease
28-05-2025 08:54 HKT
US stocks edge higher while dollar dips after Moody's downgrade
20-05-2025 09:06 HKT
Wall St ends sharply lower following Trump's anti-Powell tirade
22-04-2025 08:47 HKT