logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

S&P 500, Nasdaq end higher as tech strength outweighs Fed concerns

MARKET
8 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Wall Street indexes notch record high closes, investors bet rate cut
MARKET
10-09-2025 05:48 HKT
Nasdaq notches record high close; traders focus on rate cuts
MARKET
09-09-2025 04:53 HKT
The Dow Chemical logo is displayed on a board above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S. on December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
Dow notches record high as Wall Street cheers Powell's speech
WORLD NEWS
23-08-2025 10:25 HKT
S&P 500, Nasdaq end at record highs after US-Vietnam trade deal
MARKET
03-07-2025 09:39 HKT
AFP/File Photo
Nvidia hits fresh record while global stocks are mixed
MARKET
26-06-2025 09:07 HKT
Oil prices drop, stocks climb as Iran-Israel war fears ease
MARKET
17-06-2025 09:01 HKT
US stocks retreat as Treasury bond yields climb
MARKET
29-05-2025 09:11 HKT
Stocks climb as US-EU trade tensions ease
MARKET
28-05-2025 08:54 HKT
US stocks edge higher while dollar dips after Moody's downgrade
MARKET
20-05-2025 09:06 HKT
Wall St ends sharply lower following Trump's anti-Powell tirade
MARKET
22-04-2025 08:47 HKT
Filipino domestic helper found dead in suspected suicide at Peak residence
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
Woman found dead with fatal neck wound in Tin Shui Wai Park
HONG KONG NEWS
16 hours ago
HK singer Shirley Kwan hospitalized in critical condition: sources
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
07-10-2025 18:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.