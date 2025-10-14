logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

Wall Street ends sharply higher on Trump China comments; Broadcom surges

MARKET
32 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
wall streetnasdaqs&p500us stock

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Wall Street closes lower, pausing record-setting rally as earnings approach
MARKET
10-10-2025 06:05 HKT
S&P 500, Nasdaq end higher as tech strength outweighs Fed concerns
MARKET
09-10-2025 04:16 HKT
Reuters
Wall St opens higher after inflation data keeps rate cut bets firm
MARKET
11-09-2025 21:39 HKT
Wall Street indexes notch record high closes, investors bet rate cut
MARKET
10-09-2025 05:48 HKT
Nasdaq notches record high close; traders focus on rate cuts
MARKET
09-09-2025 04:53 HKT
The Dow Chemical logo is displayed on a board above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S. on December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
Dow notches record high as Wall Street cheers Powell's speech
WORLD NEWS
23-08-2025 10:25 HKT
Reuters
S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs at open on September rate cut hopes
MARKET
13-08-2025 21:59 HKT
Reuters
Wall St opens mixed as investors digest fresh tariff threats
MARKET
14-07-2025 21:47 HKT
S&P 500, Nasdaq end at record highs after US-Vietnam trade deal
MARKET
03-07-2025 09:39 HKT
AFP/File Photo
Nvidia hits fresh record while global stocks are mixed
MARKET
26-06-2025 09:07 HKT
Indonesian domestic helper in HK turns out to be modern-day Cinderella
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
Relief at last? Cooler weather forecast for HK
HONG KONG NEWS
12-10-2025 17:36 HKT
Postnatal depression suspected in double death case in Shouson Garden
HONG KONG NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.