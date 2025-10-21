logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

Wall St ends sharply higher as earnings optimism fuels risk appetite

MARKET
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
us stockwall street

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Wall Street ends down; Zions sparks worries about regional banks
MARKET
17-10-2025 04:43 HKT
S&P 500 ends higher after strong bank earnings, chip stocks rally
MARKET
16-10-2025 05:28 HKT
Wall Street ends mixed; banks rally on upbeat results
MARKET
15-10-2025 04:39 HKT
Wall Street ends sharply higher on Trump China comments; Broadcom surges
MARKET
14-10-2025 04:40 HKT
Wall Street closes lower, pausing record-setting rally as earnings approach
MARKET
10-10-2025 06:05 HKT
S&P 500, Nasdaq end higher as tech strength outweighs Fed concerns
MARKET
09-10-2025 04:16 HKT
Wall Street indexes notch record high closes, investors bet rate cut
MARKET
10-09-2025 05:48 HKT
Nasdaq notches record high close; traders focus on rate cuts
MARKET
09-09-2025 04:53 HKT
The Dow Chemical logo is displayed on a board above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S. on December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
Dow notches record high as Wall Street cheers Powell's speech
WORLD NEWS
23-08-2025 10:25 HKT
S&P 500, Nasdaq end at record highs after US-Vietnam trade deal
MARKET
03-07-2025 09:39 HKT
Two ground staff killed after Dubai cargo plane crashes off runway at HK airport, hits service vehicle
BREAKING NEWS
20-10-2025 05:15 HKT
logo
(Video) Footage shows cargo plane floating in sea after fatal runway crash at HK Airport
HONG KONG NEWS
16 hours ago
HK car found carrying over 500,000 yuan entering mainland via HK-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge
HONG KONG NEWS
20-10-2025 01:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.