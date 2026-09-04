Nvidia sets October launch for RTX Spark AI PCs

Nvidia on Thursday said Lenovo (0992) and Acer will launch the first Windows PCs powered by its RTX Spark chip in October, as the chip giant pushes to bring AI capabilities directly to laptops and desktop computers.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Tech giants are increasingly pushing for on-device AI to cut the cost of cloud-based services, while improving privacy and responsiveness by processing tasks locally on users' devices.

Here are some more details:

The chip giant said Acer and Lenovo would join a growing list of manufacturers launching systems powered by the RTX Spark chip, which combines a Blackwell graphics processor with a Grace central processor.

Nvidia unveiled the RTX Spark in June as part of a partnership with Microsoft to "reinvent the PC" for the AI era after three years of collaboration between the companies. The chip was developed in collaboration with Taiwan's MediaTek.

Apple last month refreshed its Mac mini and Mac Studio desktops with its latest M-series chips, saying the systems can run larger AI models and autonomous AI agents locally.

Reuters