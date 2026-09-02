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INNOVATION

Nvidia CEO urges G20 to build AI infrastructure

INNOVATION
15 hours ago
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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during a press conference at Computex in Taipei on June 2, 2026. (AFP)
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during a press conference at Computex in Taipei on June 2, 2026. (AFP)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang urged G20 countries on Wednesday to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence and build more data centers to support the revolution.

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"In the end, what every single country will have to recognize is that (AI) is infrastructure, just as it's water, roads, electricity, the internet," Huang said in a G20 meeting in North Carolin.
 
"The worst outcome is that you don't take advantage of it, that you are left behind. That is the single worst outcome," he added.

Huang said Nvidia would invest nearly US$1 trillion (HK$7.8 trillion) in American infrastructure this year alone, attributing the large-scale spending to the country's regulatory environment and energy policies.

Meanwhile, Huang pressed G20 countries to avoid writing regulations for AI that focus on "theoretical harms," and instead develop rules governing real-world problems connected to the technology.

Huang's message echoed those of the Trump administration and other American tech executives who spoke during the first part of Tuesday's meeting.

The executives want less regulation around the world for their rapidly growing businesses, or to shape the rules as they are written.

Federal government requirements could hurt the industry's profits if they slow the release of new models or prompt the companies to change how their products perform to address security concerns.

The US is aiming to persuade G20 members at the gathering to avoid writing entirely new regulations for AI, and instead focus on writing rules for "novel" situations involving the technology, US President Donald Trump's tech advisor, Michael Kratsios, said on Tuesday.

Reuters and staff reporter

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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