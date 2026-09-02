SpaceXAI to launch Grok 4.7 model in 10 days to outpace rivals

The Grok 4.7 artificial intelligence model will be released in ten days by SpaceX subsidiary SpaceXAI, founder Elon Musk announced on the social media platform X.

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That would put the launch at around September 12, just one month after its predecessor Grok 4.6 was released on August 12.

The upcoming Grok 4.7 would have 2.1 trillion parameters and outperform Grok 4.6 in every aspect, although it would be slightly slower to serve while offering better token efficiency, Musk previously disclosed.

AI startup Cognition said in a post last month that Grok 4.6 had already made significant strides by surpassing OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol. However, the model still trailed slightly behind Anthropic's Claude Opus 5 and Fable 5, it added.

Responding to the post, Musk said Grok 4.7 would surpass all existing models.

He added that Anthropic could soon release improved models, but said SpaceXAI's training corpus was strong and unique and that he would be surprised if any model outperformed Grok 4.7 in real-world engineering applications.