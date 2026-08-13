DeepSeek updates V4 Pro model, eyes AI agent development

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Meta pushes global AI vision amid race with OpenAI, Anthropic and China
11-08-2026 14:40 HKT
DeepSeek invests 140.8 million yuan in Unitree's Shanghai IPO
06-08-2026 22:36 HKT
Meta chases OpenAI, Anthropic with new AI coding app
06-08-2026 13:25 HKT
Chinese AI agent firm Evoken eyes HK IPO: Bloomberg
05-08-2026 18:02 HKT
DeepSeek resumes second funding round at pre-money valuation of 500b yuan
05-08-2026 16:54 HKT
OpenAI, Anthropic AI agents implicated in new security breaches
05-08-2026 10:57 HKT
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
10-08-2026 21:09 HKT