DeepSeek updates V4 Pro model, eyes AI agent development

DeepSeek updated its flagship V4 Pro model with enhanced performance late on Wednesday, while it eyes developing artificial intelligence agents that can compete with services like Anthropic's Claude Code.

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The model version of DeepSeek-V4-Pro-0813 delivers performance approaching Anthropic's Claude Fable 5, marking a significant capability improvement over the previous preview version.

Regarding costs, Fable 5 features an input price of US$10 (HK$78) per million tokens and an output price of US$50 per million output tokens, while DeepSeek's V4 Pro is priced at US$0.435 and US$0.87, respectively.

Earlier, the AI startup also created an official WeChat account named "DeepSeek Harness Team" and planned to recruit staff for a new team dedicated to the development of AI agents.

In its job posting, the company noted that its goal is to transform its models into agentic products.

The term harness means the scaffolding that turns a language model into an agent that can handle complex things. Global developers like Anthropic have designed such harnesses to enhance their software's ability to streamline coding and other workflows.