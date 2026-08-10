logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

Microsoft plans to unveil new Maia 300 AI chip in September, The Information reports

INNOVATION
15 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 25, 2024. REUTERS
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 25, 2024. REUTERS

Microsoft is planning to publicly unveil its new Maia 300 chip this fall, potentially as soon as next month, The Information reported on Monday, citing people with direct knowledge of the plans.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Microsoft introduced the Maia chip in November 2023 but has lagged its peers in ramping it up to scale as it looks to reduce its reliance on Nvidia's costly processors.

The company has been in talks with chipmaker TSMC to secure manufacturing capacity for more than 300,000 units of the chips for delivery in 2027, according to the report.

Microsoft is looking to significantly ramp up production and persuade major cloud customers such as Anthropic to adopt the chip, the report said.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. TSMC could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Reeuters

MicrosoftchipTSMCAnthropic

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A person waves a flag of South Korea as police stand guard outside the National Assembly ahead of the inauguration of South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung in Seoul on June 4, 2025. AFP
South Korea to launch US$3.5 billion chip fund, speed development of semiconductor hubs
FINANCE
15 hours ago
An Intel logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Intel plans US$15 billion share sale as turnaround rally lifts stock
FINANCE
15 hours ago
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee at BEXCO convention and exhibition centre in Busan, South Korea July 19, 2026. JUNG YEON-JE/Pool via REUTERS
South Korea's Lee wants military airbase relocated by mid-2028 for chip cluster
INNOVATION
22 hours ago
A Sony logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Sony, TSMC to spend US$6.3 billion to jointly make image sensors, Nikkei says
INNOVATION
10-08-2026 11:27 HKT
The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its booth during The 26th Semiconductor Exhibition (SEDEX 2024) in Seoul, South Korea, October 23, 2024. REUTERS
SK Hynix board approves US$38 bln investments for South Korea's Yongin, Cheongju chip plants
INNOVATION
07-08-2026 16:31 HKT
The launch tower at SpaceX Launch Complex at launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS
SpaceX says Terafab to be built in Texas with initial investment of US$16.8 billion
INNOVATION
06-08-2026 22:49 HKT
The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
Meta chases OpenAI, Anthropic with new AI coding app
WORLD
06-08-2026 13:25 HKT
Anthropic logo, a keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS
Anthropic to build in-house chip design team for Claude, hire engineers
INNOVATION
05-08-2026 22:24 HKT
A solar power plant in Zhouquan township of Tongxiang, Zhejiang province, in December 2014. Photo by REUTERS
US weighs polysilicon price floor, tariffs to counter China in solar and chips
FINANCE
05-08-2026 11:27 HKT
The OpenAI logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
OpenAI, Anthropic AI agents implicated in new security breaches
WORLD
05-08-2026 10:57 HKT
Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack
WORLD
10-08-2026 02:12 HKT
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
NEWS
15 hours ago
source: online
Two injured, including domestic helper and security guard, in Pok Fu Lam knife attack
NEWS
10-08-2026 11:14 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.