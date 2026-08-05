DeepSeek resumes second funding round at pre-money valuation of 500b yuan

DeepSeek has reportedly resumed its second fundraising round that targets 50 billion yuan (HK$58.07 billion), with a pre-money valuation of about 500 billion yuan, according to mainland media.

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The signing of investment agreements is expected to be completed in late August, while the artificial intelligence startup and its investors hope this round of financing can proceed in a low-key manner following the restart, the report said.

The list of parties negotiating for the second round of financing includes both candidates that were not selected in the first funding round, as well as venture capital and industrial capital that have already invested.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported DeepSeek suspended the deal partly due to its founder Liang Wenfeng's frustration over online reports on comments he made to investors during the firm's first fundraising round.

DeepSeek raised 50 billion yuan in its first financing round that valued the company at over 350 billion yuan, marking the largest first-round investment raised by the AI large language model company in China.

Its investors for the first round of financing include China's national artificial intelligence fund, Tencent (0700), NetEase (9999), JD.com (9618), Monolith Management, IDG Capital, Loyal Valley Capital, Shixiang Capital, CATL (3750) and CATL Capital.