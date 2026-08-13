Anthropic in talks to buy Decart AI, source says

Anthropic is in talks to buy Nvidia-backed startup Decart AI, according to a source familiar with the matter, as the Claude maker explores acquisitions that could help it handle growing demand ahead of its public listing.

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Bloomberg News, which first reported the news on Wednesday, said a deal could be worth about US$6 billion (HK$46.8 billion), citing sources.

Here are some details:

Decart, which develops AI infrastructure and optimization technology as well as its own AI models, could help Anthropic absorb more demand, the source said.

An Anthropic spokesperson declined to comment, while Decart did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Decart's Lucy model can edit live video in real time, according to the company's website. It has also developed Oasis, a model that generates simulated environments to train and test robotics and autonomous-driving systems.

The deal is in an early stage, and if completed, Decart's team would join Anthropic's inference and performance organization, the source added.

Decart said in May it raised US$300 million in a funding round led by Radical Ventures, with Nvidia joining as a new investor.

The deal comes as Anthropic prepares for a mega IPO, moving aggressively to grow its computing power and overcome capacity constraints for its services.

The company said last week it was hiring engineers with experience across the hardware and software stack to help co-design custom chips and AI models that can make Claude run faster and more efficiently.

Reuters