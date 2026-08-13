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Anthropic in talks to buy Decart AI, source says

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Anthropic logo, a keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration created on June 5, 2026. REUTERS
Anthropic logo, a keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration created on June 5, 2026. REUTERS

Anthropic is in talks to buy Nvidia-backed startup Decart AI, according to a source familiar with the matter, as the Claude maker explores acquisitions that could help it handle growing demand ahead of its public listing.

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Bloomberg News, which first reported the news on Wednesday, said a deal could be worth about US$6 billion (HK$46.8 billion), citing sources.

Here are some details:

  • Decart, which develops AI infrastructure and optimization technology as well as its own AI models, could help Anthropic absorb more demand, the source said.

  • An Anthropic spokesperson declined to comment, while Decart did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

  • Decart's Lucy model can edit live video in real time, according to the company's website. It has also developed Oasis, a model that generates simulated environments to train and test robotics and autonomous-driving systems.

  • The deal is in an early stage, and if completed, Decart's team would join Anthropic's inference and performance organization, the source added.

  • Decart said in May it raised US$300 million in a funding round led by Radical Ventures, with Nvidia joining as a new investor.

  • The deal comes as Anthropic prepares for a mega IPO, moving aggressively to grow its computing power and overcome capacity constraints for its services.

  • The company said last week it was hiring engineers with experience across the hardware and software stack to help co-design custom chips and AI models that can make Claude run faster and more efficiently.

Reuters

AnthropicDecart AIAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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