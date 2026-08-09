Apple tests China's CXMT memory chips for iPhones and MacBooks, WSJ reports

Apple has been testing memory chips from China's CXMT across product lines including iPhones and MacBooks, to mitigate a component shortage fueled by the AI boom, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Apple held early talks with CXMT, which is China's largest chipmaker by market value, about supplying components with the goal of using them in some devices sold in China, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Apple and CXMT did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reuters had earlier exclusively reported that CXMT was considering building a second memory-chip plant in Beijing to boost production.

Laptop makers HP and Acer have started using CXMT memory chips in devices sold outside the US to ease supply shortages, the newspaper said.

Reuters