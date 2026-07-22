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INNOVATION

AMD to invest up to US$5 billion in Anthropic, WSJ reports

INNOVATION
44 mins ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Advanced Micro Devices has signed a deal with artificial intelligence startup Anthropic for tens of billions of dollars worth of AI servers and will invest up to US$5 billion in the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

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The agreement covers up to 2 gigawatts of AMD's next-generation Instinct MI450 chips, with deliveries set to begin in the first half of 2027, the report said.

Industry executives have said 1 gigawatt of computing power, enough to power roughly 750,000 US homes, can cost around US$50 billion.

Anthropic will use the chips in its own data centers and through leased capacity from cloud providers, according to the report.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. AMD did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Anthropic said it would release a statement soon.

The deal marks a significant win for AMD as the chipmaker seeks to challenge Nvidia's dominance in the fast-growing AI hardware market and expand its roster of major AI customers.

Reuters

 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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