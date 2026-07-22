AMD to invest up to US$5 billion in Anthropic, WSJ reports

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US tech tycoon shelves Malaysia investment after immigration raid
17-07-2026 19:36 HKT
Anthropic could go public in October, report says
16-07-2026 11:54 HKT
China January-June property investment slumps 18 percent y/y
15-07-2026 10:28 HKT
Trump invested crypto gains in stocks and bonds, filings show
13-07-2026 19:50 HKT
China issues 'backdoor' security alert over Anthropic's Claude Code
08-07-2026 15:02 HKT
Appeal court overturns ruling after judge copied lawyers’ submissions
21-07-2026 16:24 HKT