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FINANCE

China Merchants joins talks for CK Hutchison's ports sale, Bloomberg News reports

FINANCE
27 mins ago
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A drone view shows Panama Ports Company (PPC) after Panama's Official Gazette published a court ruling formally annulling Hong Kong's CK Hutchison Holdings concessions for two ports along its strategic canal, after ruling late January the contracts violated the constitution, in Panama City, Panama, February 23, 2026. REUTERS/Enea Lebrun
A drone view shows Panama Ports Company (PPC) after Panama's Official Gazette published a court ruling formally annulling Hong Kong's CK Hutchison Holdings concessions for two ports along its strategic canal, after ruling late January the contracts violated the constitution, in Panama City, Panama, February 23, 2026. REUTERS/Enea Lebrun

Port operator China Merchants Group is in talks to join a consortium seeking to buy dozens of CK Hutchison (0001) ports, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

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China Merchants is joining negotiations as a potential way to help state-owned firm China Cosco Shipping finance the deal, the report said.

According to the report, the consortium currently also includes US investment firm BlackRock’s GIP fund and Italian billionaire Gianluigi Aponte’s Terminal Investment. CK Hutchison did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while China Merchants Group could not be reached.

CK Hutchison said last month that it remained in talks with a consortium to sell the majority of its ports business.

The conglomerate, owned by Hong Kong’s richest man Li Ka-shing, has been caught up in a diplomatic to-and-fro since US President Donald Trump objected to Chinese ownership of ports along the globally strategic Panama Canal.

Reuters

China MerchantsCK Hutchison

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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