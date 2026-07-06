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FINANCE

South Korea starts 24-hour trading of dollar-won

FINANCE
12 mins ago
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South Korean 10,000 won note is seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. REUTERS
South Korean 10,000 won note is seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. REUTERS

South Korea launched its historic 24-hour onshore spot dollar-won trading system on Monday as part of efforts to broaden currency convertibility as it aims to win an upgrade to developed market status on the MSCI global index.

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The onshore market opened at 6 a.m. on Monday (21:00 GMT Sunday) and will run uninterrupted until 06:00 a.m. on Saturday.

This is going to be the "starting point for the won's global leap," Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said during his visit to the foreign exchange dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul, according to the ministry.

Reuters

 

South Koreadollartradingwon

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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