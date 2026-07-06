South Korea starts 24-hour trading of dollar-won

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Move over, Messi! Robot footballers thrill crowds in South Korea
03-07-2026 19:43 HKT
Why is South Korea so furious at its World Cup coach?
03-07-2026 13:03 HKT
South Korea says US House panel report on Coupang not based on facts
02-07-2026 14:07 HKT
Foreigners dump Asia stocks at record pace as AI winners get crowded
02-07-2026 11:06 HKT
South Korean shops turn to robots, self-service to escape labour woes
02-07-2026 10:22 HKT
S Korea parliament confirms Han Seong-sook as prime minister
01-07-2026 04:56 HKT
Samsung, SK Hynix mega South Korea chips gamble tests optimism of AI cycle
30-06-2026 15:55 HKT
South Korea, Ukraine hold 'constructive' talks about North Korean POWs
30-06-2026 14:49 HKT