South Korea starts 24-hour trading of dollar-won

South Korea launched its historic 24-hour onshore spot dollar-won trading system on Monday as part of efforts to broaden currency convertibility as it aims to win an upgrade to developed market status on the MSCI global index.

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The onshore market opened at 6 a.m. on Monday (21:00 GMT Sunday) and will run uninterrupted until 06:00 a.m. on Saturday.

This is going to be the "starting point for the won's global leap," Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said during his visit to the foreign exchange dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul, according to the ministry.

Reuters