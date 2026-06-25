logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

Qualcomm forecasts US$15 billion data center chip sales by 2029, shares soar

INNOVATION
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A Qualcomm logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration created on August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
A Qualcomm logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration created on August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Qualcomm said it expects to generate US$15 billion in sales from its data center business by 2029 as it moves beyond its core smartphone chips, sending shares more than 12 percent higher in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Chief Financial Officer Akash Palkhiwala said at an investor presentation that the data center business will bring in US$5 billion for fiscal 2027, with US$1 billion coming from the new custom-chip customers.

Qualcomm also said it expects US$40 billion in revenue from chips outside its smartphone stronghold by 2029, up from previous estimates of US$22 billion, and with handsets only making up a third of its chip revenue by then.

"We will be truly diversified," Palkhiwala said.

Arm Holdings, which supplies underlying technology for many Qualcomm chips, also rose 5 percent after the forecast. 

Bank of America analysts had earlier said they expect modest revenue of roughly US$2 billion to US$5 billion annually fromQualcomm's data center push by fiscal 2027-2028.

META, MICROSOFT AMONG CUSTOMERS

Earlier in the day, Qualcomm said Microsoft MSFT.O and Meta Platforms META.O will use its new AI chips and that it will make custom chips for two other unnamed "hyperscalers."

Qualcomm's shift to AI chips reflects mounting pressure in the smartphone market, which has been squeezed by a memory chip shortage driven by surging demand for AI infrastructure, and major customers such as Apple AAPL.Oand Samsung 005930.KS developing chips in-house.

The chipmaker on Wednesday said Microsoft will use its new category of chips that relies on cheap memory chips used in smartphones and laptops, instead of the pricey high-bandwidth chips used by Nvidia and SRAM memory used by Cerebras Systems CBRS.O.

The company calls the new category "High Bandwidth Compute" or HBC.

"That is a tremendous value that we deliver to the industry in terms of performance per cost advantage," said Tony Pialis, Qualcomm's data center chief.

Qualcomm said Meta will use its new CPU called Dragonfly C1000 that it has designed specifically for AI data centers, entering a market where both Arm Holdings and Nvidia are courting customers.

Pialis also said Qualcomm has won two major customers — called "hyperscalers" in the computing industry — for whom it will make custom chips, with revenue starting before the end of this calendar year.

"I have not had to push my way into hyperscale customers; they've been pulling us in," Pialis said, without naming the customers.

CROWDED DATA CENTER CHIP MARKET

Qualcomm, which has attempted to boost its data-center business multiple times, is re-entering a fast-growing, but hyper-competitive AI market full of large incumbents such as Nvidia NVDA.O, the newly minted Cerebras and other custom chip options including Amazon's AMZN.O Graviton and Google's GOOGL.O Axion, Bank of America analysts warned in a client note on Tuesday.

Qualcomm said in April that it plans to begin shipping processors and other AI chips for data centers by year-end.

It also said it was working with customers on three kinds of chips: central processing units, inference accelerators, and custom application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), a segment that has been booming for rivals such as Broadcom AVGO.O and Marvell MRVL.O.

AI inference — running trained AI models — has emerged as a key battleground.


Reuters

Qualcommdata centerchipsales

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
REUTERS/Aly Song
Micron tops estimates, touts US$22 bln in customer deals for memory chips
INNOVATION
2 hours ago
The OpenAI logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS
OpenAI unveils custom chip it designed with Broadcom to boost its AI infrastructure
INNOVATION
16 hours ago
The SK Hynix logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS
South Korea's SK Hynix says to raise up to US$29 bln in ADR listing
FINANCE
21 hours ago
A Qualcomm logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration created on August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Qualcomm in talks to provide custom chip-design services to ByteDance, sources say
INNOVATION
22 hours ago
Luojiashan tanker anchored in Muscat as Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz, in Muscat, Oman, March 7, 2026. REUTERS
US authorizes Iranian oil sales amid talks on final peace deal
FINANCE
22-06-2026 22:36 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media upon arrival at Paris Orly airport, following the G7 Summit, in Orly, France, June 17, 2026. REUTERS
Trump says Apple to partner with Intel on US chip design, production
INNOVATION
18-06-2026 17:20 HKT
US retail sales beat expectations in May
FINANCE
17-06-2026 20:38 HKT
ByteDance logo is seen in this illustration taken February 8, 2025. REUTERS
ByteDance in talks with China's Iluvatar CoreX to purchase AI chips, sources say
INNOVATION
15-06-2026 11:28 HKT
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Banks curb hedge fund bets on SK Hynix and Samsung, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
12-06-2026 14:33 HKT
Nvidia logo and Chinese flag are seen in this illustration taken August 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Nvidia begins Vera CPU sales pitch to Chinese clients, sources say
INNOVATION
12-06-2026 14:27 HKT
Bowie Tsang and Eric Tsang.
Eric Tsang and his daughter pocket 8pc profit on The Cliveden home sale
PROPERTY
23-06-2026 15:13 HKT
Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody
NEWS
7 hours ago
Star monkey Panchi-kun targeted by lasers; Japan zoo alerts police
WORLD
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.