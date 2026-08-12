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FINANCE

Super Micro forecasts upbeat annual revenue on data center adoption

FINANCE
13 hours ago
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Super Micro Computer (SMCI) logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Super Micro Computer (SMCI) logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Super Micro Computer forecast fiscal 2027 revenue above Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, betting that strong demand for its AI-optimized servers would fuel another year of growth, sending its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.

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The server maker has benefited from the race to equip data centers for generative AI, thanks to its close ties with chipmakers and reputation for speed-to-market.

AI infrastructure firms have seen demand surge as tech and cloud companies ramp up data center investments to support AI applications.

Big Tech companies have signaled that spending on AI would not slow down, with combined outlays set to surpass US$730 billion (HK$5.69 trillion) this year.

Super Micro expects annual revenue between US$65 billion and US$72 billion, above analysts' average estimate of US$52.5 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Gross margins for the fourth quarter ended June 30 stood at 17.5 percent, ahead of Super Micro's preliminary estimate of 15 percent to 17 percent and its initial forecast of 8.2 percent to 8.4 percent.

On a post-earnings call, finance chief David Weigand credited the sequential improvement to a better-than-anticipated customer and product mix, including the deferral of several contracts to the first quarter.

"Margins improving while volume is set to nearly double next quarter suggests the company has operational leeway, and is not facing industry-wide constraints," said Gadjo Sevilla, senior analyst at Emarketer.

Margins beating Super Micro's forecast and the guidance coming in ahead of expectations indicate that "the margin-recovery skepticism is being answered with hard numbers rather than promises."

Revenue nearly doubled to US$11.12 billion in the fourth quarter, below estimates of US$11.55 billion and at the low end of Super Micro's prior forecast of US$11 billion to US$12.5 billion, as signaled in July. CEO Charles Liang attributed this to short-term customer delays in power, cooling and networking.

In fiscal 2026, Super Micro counted nine customers generating more than US$1 billion in revenue each, up from four such customers a year earlier.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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