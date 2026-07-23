China's securities regulator vows to prevent risks, fend off external shocks

China's securities regulator pledged on Thursday to prevent risks in key areas and strengthen policy reserves to respond to global market fluctuations and cross-border risk transmission, according to a meeting readout.

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The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) vowed in the meeting to implement measures to maintain stable market operations.

The commission pledged to improve the quality of listed companies and steadily expand the size and proportion of medium- and long-term funds in the market.

The regulator said that it would deepen the two-way opening of the capital market and strengthen cross-border regulatory cooperation.

The CSRC also vowed to crack down on serious violations to maintain an open, fair and just market order, and advance the use of AI in supervision.

The CSRC will resolutely safeguard the capital market's financial infrastructure and focus on preventing and resolving bond default risks involving financing platforms and real estate, it said.

Reuters