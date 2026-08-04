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FINANCE

Polymarket seeks over US$20 billion valuation in funding round, Bloomberg News reports

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Prediction market Polymarket's free grocery store in New York City, U.S., February 13, 2026. REUTERS
Prediction market Polymarket's free grocery store in New York City, U.S., February 13, 2026. REUTERS

Polymarket is seeking to raise funds at a valuation of more than US$20 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

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The prediction markets platform is holding early discussions to raise about US$1 billion in the funding round, the report added.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. Polymarket did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Prediction markets, which let users wager on yes-or-no outcomes across a wide range of events, have exploded in popularity and are garnering strong investor interest. 

Peer Kalshi said earlier this year that it had raised US$1 billion at a US$22 billion valuation. Polymarket's latest discussions come after it raised US$1 billion at a US$15 billion valuation in April, the report said.

New York Stock Exchange parent Intercontinental Exchange invested US$600 million in Polymarket earlier this year, which the report said was a part of the April funding round.

Polymarket's annualized revenue had surpassed US$1 billion, Reuters reported in June, citing a source familiar with the matter. 

Reuters


 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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