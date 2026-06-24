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INNOVATION

China approval for Eli Lilly GLP-1 pill to come as soon as 2026, executive says

INNOVATION
26 mins ago
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Illustration photo shows various medicine pills in their original packaging in Brussels, Belgium August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Illustratio
Illustration photo shows various medicine pills in their original packaging in Brussels, Belgium August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Illustratio

Eli Lilly's orforglipron type-2 diabetes and obesity pill could launch in China as soon as later this year, an executive at the US drugmaker told Reuters, as rival Novo Nordisk seeks to catch up in the world's second-largest drug market.

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US-based Lilly and Denmark's Novo believe weight-loss pills could attract patients who are reluctant to use injections and are racing to expand use of drugs that have transformed obesity treatment and reshaped the global pharmaceutical industry.

Launch timing for orforglipron in China could be "anything from late 2026 to early 2027," Lilly Executive Vice President Patrik Jonsson told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

Reuters was unable to reach China's National Medical Products Administration for comment on orforglipron approval timelines.

Novo has received early approval in countries including the US and Britain for its own Wegovy weight-loss pill and launched it in the US this year. Lilly followed quickly, securing US approval in April for its oral drug, orforglipron.

In China, Lilly has moved first. In March, the company said it submitted a marketing application for once-daily or forglipron to the Chinese regulator at the end of 2025.

Novo Nordisk plans to seek Chinese regulatory approval for the Wegovy weight-loss pill "very soon," CEO Mike Doustdar told reporters in Beijing last week.

The rival drugs belong to a class known as GLP-1 medicines.

Jonsson said that there were no supply constraints in the country for orforglipron and it planned to sell through existing partnerships with Chinese e-commerce and healthcare firms Alibaba 9988.HK and JD Health International 6618.HK.

The market share of weight-loss drugs in China is unclear, as firms like Innovent Biologics (1801), Pfizer and Lilly do not disclose sales figures.

Sales of GLP-1 treatments in China through major e-commerce platforms Alibaba and JD.com 9618.HK totalled about 1.4 billion yuan (US$207 million) in the first quarter, according to Jefferies.

Reuters

Eli LillyGLP-1pillChinadiabetesobesity

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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