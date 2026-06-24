logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Dutch official presses US lawmakers over China chip export bill

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The ASML logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Veldhoven, Netherlands, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo
The ASML logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Veldhoven, Netherlands, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

A key Dutch minister met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and lawmakers to express concerns over U.S. legislation that would force allies like the Netherlands to align with Washington's tougher export controls on China.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Match Act, a bipartisan bill proposed in April, would make it harder for Chinese chipmakers to produce AI semiconductors, in part by setting up mechanisms to coerce allied countries to keep more equipment from China.

The U.S. has led a worldwide effort to try to block Beijing from obtaining the most advanced chips and chipmaking tools, fearing it could use them to supercharge its military.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday in Washington, Dutch Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma said the U.S. and the Netherlands share common goals over preventing sensitive technology from ending up in dangerous hands.

However, "elements in that Act seem to suggest that the United States might take control over some of these decisions that affect our national security and the way our companies operate," he said.

If the excellent cooperative working relationship with Washington "becomes cooperation by force ... that is undesirable from our point of view," he added.

While the U.S. and Netherlands have agreed to restrict Dutch chip equipment maker ASML ASML.AS from sending China the advanced tools needed to make circuitry for AI chips, the countries disagree on whether ASML should be allowed to sell and service some less-advanced equipment to Chinese customers.

Sjoerdsma was also in Washington to sign a declaration formalizing the Netherlands' membership in the Pax Silica group of U.S.-allied countries coordinating AI supply chains.

Dutch participation in Pax Silica, led by Jacob Helberg, the U.S. undersecretary of state for economic affairs, is an important win for one of the pillars of U.S. tech diplomacy.

The Netherlands has a "worldwide obligation to ensure that whenever it comes to supply chains or the potential effect of disruptions on those supply chains, we have a common responsibility to try and prevent (them)," Sjoerdsma said.

Other governments that have joined Pax Silica include South Korea and Japan. Taiwan, home of chipmaker TSMC, has endorsed the group as a non-signatory. The European Union is expected to join at a future date.

Reuters

Dutch officialUSlawmakersChinachipsexport bill

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A China yuan banknote featuring late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong and a computer keyboard are seen reflected on an image of Chinese flag in this illustration picture taken November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo
Kenya's China loan revamp sparks wider interest in yuan switch, AidData says
CHINA
31 mins ago
US Commerce Secretary signals possible action on Chinese robots after review, Politico reports
INNOVATION
45 mins ago
REUTERS
Alibaba sues US for being linked to Chinese military
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration created on March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
Anthropic's Mythos model found vulnerabilities in classified US government systems, AP reports
WORLD
1 hour ago
A worker installs parts at the start of an assembly line at an Ariens factory in Brillion, Wisconsin, U.S., March 5, 2025. REUTERS
US manufacturing rises on front-loading of orders, but factory employment tumbles to six-year low
FINANCE
12 hours ago
The launch tower at SpaceX Launch Complex at launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS
SpaceX extends losses after US$600 billion wipeout, tech stocks slide again
INNOVATION
13 hours ago
A staff member checks the computing power equipment at a supercomputing technology company in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 4, 2026. Leveraging its abundant wind and solar resources, Hohhot is driving the synergistic development of green energy and computing power. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
China beats US with world's fastest supercomputer, but race not geared for AI work
INNOVATION
16 hours ago
The Fourth China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, June 23, 2026 (Xinhua)
CFOs see Southeast Asia as top growth engine, ACCA research shows
FINANCE
16 hours ago
Servers are seen inside Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China March 25, 2019. Picture taken March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
China beats US with world's fastest supercomputer, but race not geared for AI work
CHINA
19 hours ago
Cars and motorbikes drive past billboards showing Iran’s new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei and his late father Ali Khamenei, with the slogan “Thank you to loyal Iran,” erected along the highway leading to Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon June 22, 2026.REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
New Lebanon-Israel talks to begin, in shadow of US-Iran deal
WORLD
19 hours ago
Bowie Tsang and Eric Tsang.
Eric Tsang and his daughter pocket 8pc profit on The Cliveden home sale
PROPERTY
20 hours ago
Police arrest 24 drivers, issue 4,000 tickets in two-week crackdown on distracted drivers and jaywalkers
NEWS
22-06-2026 18:43 HKT
Hong Kong YouTuber assaulted on live stream at San Tin restaurant
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.