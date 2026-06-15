Nvidia to raise US$20 billion in US bond issuance, source says

Nvidia will raise US$20 billion (HK$156 billion) through a U.S. bond issuance, a source told Reuters on Monday, joining a growing number of technology companies turning to the debt market as investments into AI accelerate.
The bonds consist of seven tranches of notes, maturing as late as 2056, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
Expensive AI infrastructure buildouts require a significant amount of capital, pushing big tech firms to use debt as a method of fulfilling their multi-billion dollar AI ambitions.
Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the bookrunners for the raise.
Reuters