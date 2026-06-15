logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

Nvidia to raise US$20 billion in US bond issuance, source says

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The NVIDIA logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS
The NVIDIA logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS

Nvidia will raise US$20 billion (HK$156 billion) through a U.S. bond issuance, a source told Reuters on Monday, joining a growing number of technology companies turning to the debt market as investments into AI accelerate.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The bonds consist of seven tranches of notes, maturing as late as 2056, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Expensive AI infrastructure buildouts require a significant amount of capital, pushing big tech firms to use debt as a method of fulfilling their multi-billion dollar AI ambitions.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the bookrunners for the raise.

Reuters

NvidiaU.S. bond issuance

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Nvidia logo and Chinese flag are seen in this illustration taken August 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Nvidia begins Vera CPU sales pitch to Chinese clients, sources say
INNOVATION
12-06-2026 14:27 HKT
A woman poses for pictures in front of the OpenAI logo at Bharat Mandapam, one of the venues for AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra/File Photo
OpenAI weighs leasing Ohio data center with Nvidia backing, The Information reports
INNOVATION
10-06-2026 11:30 HKT
An Intel logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS
Alphabet taps Intel to make three million in-house chips, The Information reports
INNOVATION
08-06-2026 21:32 HKT
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang raises a toast with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Corporation Chairman and CEO Koo Kwang-mo and Naver Corporation Founder Lee Hae-jin during their dinner meeting at a Korean barbecue restaurant in Seoul, South Korea, June 5, 2026. REUTERS
Nvidia clinches deals with South Korean giants include SK Group to advance AI boom
INNOVATION
08-06-2026 10:11 HKT
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang raises a toast with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Corporation Chairman and CEO Koo Kwang-mo and Naver Corporation Founder Lee Hae-jin during their dinner meeting at a Korean barbecue restaurant in Seoul, South Korea, June 5, 2026. REUTERS
Nvidia, SK to detail cooperation plan as Huang flags prolonged chip shortage
INNOVATION
07-06-2026 20:03 HKT
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang gives his autographs to fans as he arrives at Gimpo airport in Seoul on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
Nvidia's Huang arrives in South Korea with 'surprises', bets on robotics
WORLD
05-06-2026 18:24 HKT
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang gives a keynote address on the sidelines of the annual Computex trade show in Taipei. Reuters
Nvidia CEO says robotics is South Korea's next big sector, points to 'some suprises'
INNOVATION
05-06-2026 14:44 HKT
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during a press conference at Computex in Taipei on June 2, 2026. (AFP)
Nvidia CEO mounts charm push in South Korea with TV talk show, baseball appearances
INNOVATION
04-06-2026 15:19 HKT
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won answers questions from members of the media at the SK Hynix booth during the annual Computex exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, June 2, 2026. REUTERS
SK Hynix plans to double wafer capacity in next five years, group chairman says
INNOVATION
02-06-2026 19:15 HKT
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during a press conference at Computex in Taipei on June 2, 2026. (AFP)
Pay workers 'as much as possible', Nvidia's Huang says
CHINA
02-06-2026 14:19 HKT
source: online
Mexican guild chief removed after racist gesture at World Cup sparks backlash
WORLD
14-06-2026 19:26 HKT
Dozens of students fall ill after school renovation, parents suspect link to works
NEWS
21 hours ago
Meta engineer earning $300k a year lives ultra-frugal life, aims to retire at 30
WORLD
14-06-2026 14:57 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.