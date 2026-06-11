StarCharge to deploy 20,000 EV chargers in HK

StarCharge plans to deploy a total of 20,000 AC charging piles within the next three years to promote Hong Kong’s green transportation transformation, announced in Hong Kong at the Mount Sumeru conference yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

StarCharge, globally smart charging equipment supplier and microgrid system pioneer under StarCharge Digital Energy, also reached a cooperation agreement with Jardine Engineering Corporation (JEC), a subsidiary of the local British conglomerate Jardine Matheson Group, at the end of last year. This time, they will plan the layout of charging stations together to make the most effective use of limited power resources.

Latest statistics showed that by March 2026, out of every 10 new cars sold, about 9 were electric vehicles. However, the total number of AC and DC charging piles in Hong Kong is currently hovering around only 10,000, resulting in an EV-to-charger ratio as high as 9:1. Based on industry experience, a more comfortable ratio is 2.5 vehicles to 1 charging station.

StarCharge is also announced partnering with Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds to establish a joint development platform with a total size of US$600 million (HK$4.7 billion), which is scheduled to close within the year.

Additionally, StarCharge released its 2026 White Paper at the conference, pointing out that the charging business model is evolving from simple services to integrated energy, data, and carbon trading.

StarCharge's digital service network spanning approximately 70 countries and regions worldwide. Its parent company, Wanbang Digital Energy, is currently preparing for its initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.