Founder says DeepSeek prioritises AGI over profit, likely to keep top models open-source, Yicai reports

The founder of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek said the company is prioritising the development of long-term artificial general intelligence over ​maximising profit, state-owned media outlet Yicai reported on Thursday.

DeepSeek founder ‌Liang Wenfeng made the remarks to investors during a four-hour meeting held recently, Yicai reported, citing a transcript of the meeting.

The company is likely to keep ​its most advanced models open-source, Liang told investors, arguing that ​open-source development and commercial monetisation are not mutually exclusive.

DeepSeek rose ⁠to global prominence early last year after its low-cost V3 and ​R1 models challenged assumptions about China's ability to compete with US ​AI leaders despite Washington's restrictions on advanced-chip exports.

It recently completed its maiden fundraising round at a roughly US$52 billion valuation, reversing a years-long strategy of rejecting external capital, amid ​growing pressure from domestic competitors such as tech giants like ByteDance ​and well-funded startups including Moonshot and Z.ai.

At the meeting, Liang described computing power as ‌the ⁠biggest constraint, saying the main gap with the US is access to resources rather than technical know-how.

He also said DeepSeek plans to build its own large AI computing clusters in the future, but has not ​decided whether to ​develop proprietary ⁠AI chips.

"I hope to be able to buy chips at a reasonable price so that I don't have ​to make chips myself," he was quoted as ​saying in ⁠the Yicai report.