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Moonshot AI eyes US$2b funding round for US$30b valuation: Bloomberg

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1 hour ago
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AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/
AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/

Chinese artificial intelligence startup Moonshot AI, known for its model Kimi, is seeking up to US$2 billion (HK$15.67 billion) in its new funding round amid fierce AI competition, driving its valuation to US$30 billion, Bloomberg reported. 

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This expected move, which marks its third financing in half a year, will lead to its value expanding by about 7 times compared to a US$4 billion valuation in December last year, the report said.

Moonshot AI is undergoing the initial discussion with potential investors, planning to raise over US$1 billion. This came as the firm is closing the last round of funding led by Meituan (3690), with its valuation topping US$20 billion.

Upon completion, the new funding is expected to help Moonshot AI to surpass MiniMax's (0100) valuation of around US$20 billion, while it still lags Zhipu AI's (2513) US$80 billion and DeepSeek's US$50 billion valuations.

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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