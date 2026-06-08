Moonshot AI eyes US$2b funding round for US$30b valuation: Bloomberg

Chinese artificial intelligence startup Moonshot AI, known for its model Kimi, is seeking up to US$2 billion (HK$15.67 billion) in its new funding round amid fierce AI competition, driving its valuation to US$30 billion, Bloomberg reported.

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This expected move, which marks its third financing in half a year, will lead to its value expanding by about 7 times compared to a US$4 billion valuation in December last year, the report said.

Moonshot AI is undergoing the initial discussion with potential investors, planning to raise over US$1 billion. This came as the firm is closing the last round of funding led by Meituan (3690), with its valuation topping US$20 billion.

Upon completion, the new funding is expected to help Moonshot AI to surpass MiniMax's (0100) valuation of around US$20 billion, while it still lags Zhipu AI's (2513) US$80 billion and DeepSeek's US$50 billion valuations.